USGS interactive map showing the location of the earthquake in relations to Hawaiʻi

Major Earthquake in Philippines Triggers Tsunami Advisory for Pacific

Big Island Video News

Jun 7, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HONOLULU - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific, saying its too early to determine if there is a threat to Hawaiʻi.

(BIVN) – A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off Mindanao in the Philippines on Sunday afternoon, triggering a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific.

In a 1:44 p.m. message, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake, but noted its its too early to determine if there is a threat to Hawaiʻi.

“If there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin” is 11:57 p.m. on Sunday night, the PTWC stated.

UPDATE(2:38 p.m.) – In an updated message, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that while a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake, “based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

About The Featured Image

USGS interactive map showing the location of the earthquake that occurred off Mindanao in the Philippines on Sunday, June 7th. Labels added by BIVN.
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