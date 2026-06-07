Major Earthquake in Philippines Triggers Tsunami Advisory for Pacific

(BIVN) – A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off Mindanao in the Philippines on Sunday afternoon, triggering a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific.

In a 1:44 p.m. message, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake, but noted its its too early to determine if there is a threat to Hawaiʻi.

“If there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin” is 11:57 p.m. on Sunday night, the PTWC stated.

UPDATE – (2:38 p.m.) – In an updated message, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that while a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake, “based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.“