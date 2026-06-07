Pedestrian Dies Days After Being Hit By Vehicle in Kona

(BIVN) – A traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the Old Kona Airport has been reclassified to a second-degree negligent homicide, after the pedestrian died days later at an Oʻahu hospital.

The collision occurred on Saturday evening, May 30th. Police believe that speed, alcohol, and inattention were factors in the crash.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a 7:28 p.m. call on Saturday, May 30, police determined that a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was heading south (Kona bound) on the Old Kona Airport roadway when it veered off the paved portion of the roadway onto the unfinished gravel area and struck a male pedestrian who was walking south on the unpaved portion of the runway. The male pedestrian was transported by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel to the Kona Community Hospital before being airlifted to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment. Hospital personnel subsequently notified Hawai‘i Police Department that the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, June 4.

Police arrested the driver of the Toyota, 23-year-old Janne Labin of Kailua-Kona, on the day of the collision. On Monday, June 1, he was charged with the following offenses:

Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant

First-degree negligent injury

Reckless driving

Labin’s bail was set at $13,000 and he posted bail after his initial court date on Tuesday, June 2. Police note that additional charges may be pending based on the investigation’s results.

Police say the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing this investigation and asks that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or via email at Dayson.Taniguchi@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.