Magnitude-4.7 Earthquake Off Hawaiʻi Island

(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.7 earthquake shook Hawaiʻi island at 10:37 p.m. HST on Tuesday evening.

UPDATE – (11:05 p.m.) – The magnitude of the earthquake was revised from a magnitude-4.9 to a magnitude-4.7.

The earthquake occurred off the coast of Hilo, about 13.8 miles east of Pāpaʻikou, at a depth of 37 km below sea level.

No tsunami was expected, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu reported, although “some areas may have experienced shaking”.

UPDATE – (11:30 p.m.) – In an Information Statement, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

From the Observatory: