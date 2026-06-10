Last Week To Apply For Kona Low Storm Damage Assistance

(BIVN) – This will be the last week for residents and businesses impacted by this year’s kona low storms to visit Hawaiʻi County recovery centers and/or apply for damage assistance.

The County of Hawaiʻi issued a reminder on Tuesday that the deadline to apply for Individual Assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and low-interest disaster loans for physical damage offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is Sunday, June 14.

The federal assistance is available under a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaiʻi, issued as a result of statewide damage from back-to-back kona low storms in March.

Anyone seeking help with the application process can visit a Local Recovery Centers through Friday, June 12. The centers will be closed on Thursday in observance of Kamehameha Day.

The Local Recovery Centers are operating on the following schedule for the remainder of the week:

Kealakekua Public Library, 81-6619 Hawaiʻi Belt Road

Wednesday: noon-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.

Thursday: closed for Kamehameha Day

Friday: noon-4 p.m.

Nāʻālehu Public Library, 95-5669 Mamalahoa Highway

Wednesday: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

Thursday: closed for Kamehameha Day

Friday: noon-4 p.m.

“If you have already filed an application but are still gathering information or documents to complete it, your application will not be affected by the deadline,” the County stated.

The County also provided this information on the federal programs:

For FEMA Individual Assistance (residents):

The registration deadline is June 14, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Apply online at disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. HST.



For SBA assistance (residents and businesses):