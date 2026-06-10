Hilo Airport Runway Paving To Take Place Overnight

(BIVN) – There will be a nighttime closure of the main runway at the Hilo International Airport on Wednesday evening, June 10th, into Thursday morning.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation says it will perform paving maintenance and repairs on portions of the runway. Taxiway A and Runway 8/26 will close from 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10th, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 11.

During the closures, Runway 3/21 will be used for aircraft operations. All work is weather permitting, the Hawaiʻi DOT says, adding:

The work is part of HDOT’s ongoing efforts to maintain the runway and improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, as well as to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. HDOT appreciates the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.

The overnight runway paving work was originally scheduled for June 8 and 9, but had to be rescheduled due to equipment issues.