Photos Capture WHAAM! at Wainaku Art Event in Hilo

(BIVN) – The WHAAM! at Wainaku event was recently held at the Wainaku Center in Hilo. The Pop Art-inspired fundraiser organized by the Hawai‘i Island Art Alliance (HIAA) and Ola Brew Co. brought together local chefs, artists, musicians, and community at the Ola ‘Ōkolehao Distillery on May 30th.

In a news release detailing the event, organizers called WHAAM! at Wainaku a “full-spectrum sensory experience that awakened the senses and ignited the creative spirit of everyone in attendance.”

The event featured culinary works by acclaimed chefs:

Tsukudani Poke with Crispy Ogo and Unagi Truffle by Ernie Gray (Poke Market)

Puna Chicks Long Rice Chicken Soup by Brian Hirata (Na’au Hilo)

Ahi “Tetsuyaki” Hand Roll by Mark Pomaski (Moon & Turtle)

Papa Rei’s Tuna Patty with Warabi Takuan by Sheldon Simeon (Tin Roof and Tiffany’s)

Kung Pow! Pastrami Tostada by Jeremy Van Kralingen (Ola Brew Co.)

From the Hawai‘i Island Art Alliance news release:

A specialty culinary menu was also prepared for the VIP hour. Drink curators Soni Pomaski and Tyson Takiue created libations that kept the evening flowing, including a Full Moon Martini featuring lychee infused vodka, with wines, beers, and spirits made possible by Kadota Liquor and Reyes x RNDC. VIP attendees had all-evening access to the ‘Ola Brew Speakeasy, featuring specialty ‘Ōkolehao cocktails. Micah Kekoa Davis hosted a dessert bar featuring a Lemon and Lager Cake with Earl Grey Cream, Chocolate Porter Brownies with Vanilla Rum Cream, and Mango Sago with Toasted Coconut, served alongside award-winning Moa‘ula ‘Ohana Coffee from Ka‘ū.

The Wainaku property transformed into a living canvas as artists Kristie Fujiyama Kosmides, Bob Danhieux Douglas, and Kaiʻili Kaulukukui created live works in real time – original pieces born from the energy of the crowd, music, and moment. The Hilo Honeys and DJ Thunder Bunny set the vintage-inspired tone early in the evening with charm and flair, and Yellow Streetlights brought the night to a crescendo inside the tunnel dance party – a one-of-a-kind moment in Hilo that guests won’t forget.

HIAA has curated a selection of items for an online auction as one-of-a-kind as the evening itself. The auction closes Saturday, June 13 at 5:00 PM. Items include original artwork created by Kosmides, Douglas, and Kaulukukui during WHAAM!; a Sig Zane capsule featuring an unreleased Hilo One windbreaker with matching 3Tres Reposado Tequila and rock glasses; an Orchid Naming Legacy opportunity; a golf foursome package at Four Seasons Hualālai; custom made Ho‘io Shoes; and original artworks by local artists.