University of Hawaiʻi Joins Aquaculture Consortium

(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is joining a $13.5 million aquaculture consortium, set to “play a pivotal role in a new national effort to strengthen America’s seafood supply and expand sustainable aquaculture”, UH says.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the creation of the Cooperative Institute Fostering Aquaculture Research and Markets (CIFARM), which will be funded by an initial $13.5 million investment for its first year. The five-year cooperative institute “aims to harness partnerships with researchers to unlock the potential of U.S. marine aquaculture,” the university says. The University of New Hampshire will serve as the host institution. The University of Hawaiʻi will participate as one of five core consortium members.

Associate Professor Chatham Callan out of the UH Hilo Pacific Aquaculture and Coastal Resources Center is leading the UH research team participating in CIFARM. Callan is joined by co-investigators Professor Maria Haws of PACRC, Associate Research Professor Erik Franklin of the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology in the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at UH Mānoa, and Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Associate Director for Extension Darren Okimoto and several other UH Faculty partners.

From the UH news release:

“Being selected as a core member of CIFARM is a testament to the decades of world-class aquaculture research happening right here in Hawaiʻi,” said Callan in the news release. “Through our partnerships with Native Hawaiian communities, we draw on a tradition of ocean stewardship and fishpond engineering that stretches back centuries. Our UH team is excited to bring that unique Pacific perspective and expertise to the national stage. By focusing on cutting-edge tech, environmental forecasting, and real-world marine demonstration projects, we are actively building the blueprint for a more resilient, self-sufficient seafood industry.”