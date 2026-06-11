Tent Camping Returns to Nāmakanipaio in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

(BIVN) – Tent camping is available again at Nāmakanipaio campground in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

In a recent social media post, the National Park Service said the campground was closed ahead of the kona low storms in March. Several very large eucalyptus trees fell throughout the tent camping sites during the damaging weather event.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but cleanup was a big job!,” the National Park Service wrote. “Mahalo to Volcano House and Big Island Tree Service, Inc.!”

The National Park Service says more information about camping at Nāmakanipaio is available at the hawaiivolcanohouse.com website.