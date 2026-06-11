NPS Photo of the Namakanipaio tent camping area, tall eucalyptus trees, picnic tables and pavilion.

Tent Camping Returns to Nāmakanipaio in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Big Island Video News

Jun 11, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Tent camping is available again at Nāmakanipaio campground after the kona low storm cleanup.

(BIVN) – Tent camping is available again at Nāmakanipaio campground in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

In a recent social media post, the National Park Service said the campground was closed ahead of the kona low storms in March. Several very large eucalyptus trees fell throughout the tent camping sites during the damaging weather event.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but cleanup was a big job!,” the National Park Service wrote. “Mahalo to Volcano House and Big Island Tree Service, Inc.!”

The National Park Service says more information about camping at Nāmakanipaio is available at the hawaiivolcanohouse.com website.

About The Featured Image

NPS Photo of the Namakanipaio tent camping area, tall eucalyptus trees, picnic tables and pavilion.
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