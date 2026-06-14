Kona Beaches Closed as High Surf Warning Replaces Advisory

(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning has been issued for Hawaiʻi island shores, replacing the High Surf Advisory that was in place earlier this weekend.

Hawaiʻi County emergency officials announced several Kona beach closures due to the surf conditions. Kahaluʻu, Laʻaloa (Magic Sands) and Kohanaiki were reported closed in a Sunday morning civil defense radio message.

The combination of the large, long-period south-southwest swell and the King Tides could cause significant wave up and widespread coastal flooding during the afternoon high tides. The National Weather Service says dangerously large, breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are possible, with high impacts.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” the forecasters said. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous. Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.”

The National Weather Service says “very little swell energy is arriving along north facing shores, keeping surf tiny to flat.”