Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau Hawaiian Cultural Festival Set for Saturday, June 27

(BIVN) – The Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park in South Kona will host its annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival later this month.

The 65th annual festival will take place on Saturday, June 27th. Entry into the park will be free on this day.

This year’s theme is “Hoʻolono i ka leo o ka ʻāina,” or “Listen to the voice of the land.” The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature “cultural practitioners from Hawaiʻi Island sharing their crafts, hula performances, displays and information tables,” the National Park Service says.

From the National Park Service news release: