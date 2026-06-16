Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau Hawaiian Cultural Festival Set for Saturday, June 27

Big Island Video News

Jun 16, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HŌNAUNAU, Hawaiʻi - The theme for the 65th annual event is “Hoʻolono i ka leo o ka ʻāina,” or “Listen to the voice of the land.”

(BIVN) – The Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park in South Kona will host its annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival later this month. 

The 65th annual festival will take place on Saturday, June 27th. Entry into the park will be free on this day. 

This year’s theme is “Hoʻolono i ka leo o ka ʻāina,” or “Listen to the voice of the land.” The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature “cultural practitioners from Hawaiʻi Island sharing their crafts, hula performances, displays and information tables,” the National Park Service says. 

Photo from the National Park Service

From the National Park Service news release: 

The 65th Cultural Festival will be a fun and family-friendly event. Hats, sunscreen, and water are recommended. To protect fragile resources and preserve the historic setting of the park, picnicking, coolers, and chairs are not allowed in the Royal Grounds. No food is available in the park. This free event is co-sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, Friends of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau, and Nā Hoa Aloha o ka Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau.

About The Featured Image

Photo from the National Park Service
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