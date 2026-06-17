4th Of July Celebrations Announced For Hawaiʻi County

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the 2026 Fourth of July celebrations will take place in Hilo and Kona, and will feature the traditional car show, parade, live music, and fireworks.

“On behalf of the County of Hawaiʻi, we thank the many people and organizations that work together to present these annual celebrations in honor of our nation,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a Wednesday news release. “This year’s events carry special significance as we join communities nationwide in commemorating the United States’ semiquincentennial, marking 250 years of American history. As we gather with friends, neighbors, and families, we celebrate not only our nation’s journey, but also the people, traditions, and community spirit that make our island a special place to live.”

The following information about the two celebrations was provided by the County of Hawaiʻi:

Hilo

Beginning at 7 a.m., the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk/Roll 2026 will take place at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. For more information or to register, visit asalutetoourveterans.org.

From 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., the “Hot Rides Expo,” featuring vintage, classic and futuristic vehicles, will be held at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields (mauka fields). All show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge and may roll in starting at 7:30 a.m. at the former gas station on the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street. Show vehicles are encouraged to stay until 3 p.m.

During the “Hot Rides Expo,” live music will be performed by Rhythm X, Just Us Band, Girls Nite Out, and the Abbie Willow Band. Food trucks and children’s activities, including water slides and bounce houses, will be available at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields.

At 8 p.m., the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. The Hawai‘i County Band will present a live accompaniment to the fireworks with a performance that begins at 7 p.m. at the Moʻoheau Park bandstand. For those not near the bandstand, the fireworks display will be synchronized to patriotic music aired on KWXX.

In addition, the following information is provided for your planning efforts.

Lihiwai Street, from Keliʻipio Lane to the entrance of Isle’s parking lot, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Friday, July 3 at 10 p.m. through Sunday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Bayfront Highway, from Waiānuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. In addition, all gates along Mo‘oheau Park and the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields will be open to allow pedestrian access to the Hilo Bay shoreline to view the fireworks exhibition.

All Hilo area parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 only.

The Bayfront Soccer Field has been designated as the Kupuna viewing station. The Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division will provide shuttle service from the Kamanā Senior Center, located at 127 Kamanā St. The shuttle to the Bayfront Soccer Field will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the return shuttle will run from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Individuals 55 years and older wanting to use the shuttle service may contact Elderly Recreation Services at (808) 961-8710 for more information.

Kailua-Kona

Presented in partnership with the Kailua Village Parade Committee, the Fourth of July parade along Kuakini Highway and Ali‘i Drive begins at 6 p.m. This year’s theme, “America the Beautiful,” holds special significance as we join communities across the nation in commemorating the United States’ semiquincentennial — a once-in-a-generation milestone honoring 250 years of American history, unity and progress.

At 8 p.m., the “Independence Day Extravaganza” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Kailua Bay.

Visit paradesinkona.com for the parade entry form, the complete parade route, the list of road closures that will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and other information.

The County of Hawaiʻi invites the public to attend these alcohol-, drug-, and litter-free events coordinated in collaboration with private enterprises, community organizations, and numerous government agencies that are working together to make our public Fourth of July events safe and enjoyable for everyone. As a reminder, the following is provided for your information:

Personal fireworks, alcohol and tobacco use, and e-cigarettes are prohibited at all county and state parks. No tents or canopies are permitted.

Operation of UAVs/drones within five miles of the Hilo and Kona airports, as well as within county and state parks, is prohibited.

All marine vessels (including kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards) operating at night must utilize navigation lights, and all persons on board must have personal floatation devices.

A 600-foot safety zone will be set around the fireworks barges; unauthorized vessels shall not moor, drift, traverse or enter these restricted areas. State Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers will be assisting with this event on sea and land.

For more information, call the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Culture and Education Division at (808) 961-8706.