Magnitude-4.5 Earthquake Shakes Hawaiʻi island Overnight

(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Hawaiʻi island at 2:14 a.m. HST early Wednesday morning, June 17.

The earthquake occurred under the ocean, 11 miles (17 km) southeast of Pāhala in the Kaʻū district, at a depth of 21 miles (33 km) below sea level.

The quake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi. No damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected based on the intensity.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

“This earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019,” the Observatory explained in an information statement. “Earthquakes in this region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s.”

The earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island, with more than 169 felt reports within the first hour of the event.