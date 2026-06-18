Motorist Indicted After Old Kona Airport Pedestrian Death

(BIVN) – An Ocean View man who was arrested following the death of a male pedestrian at the Old Kona Airport on May 30th has been indicted by a Kona Grand Jury.

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports 24-year-old Janne Labin was arrested and served with the grand jury indictment on Wednesday, June 17th, charging him with Manslaughter, Negligent Homicide in the First Degree, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

“Labin is currently being held at the Kealakehe Police Station cellblock after bail was set at $150,000,” a police news release reported. “He remains in custody as he has been unable to post bail.”

According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department: