Motorist Indicted After Old Kona Airport Pedestrian Death

(BIVN) – An Ocean View man who was arrested following the death of a male pedestrian at the Old Kona Airport on May 30th has been indicted by a Kona Grand Jury.
The Hawai‘i Police Department reports 24-year-old Janne Labin was arrested and served with the grand jury indictment on Wednesday, June 17th, charging him with Manslaughter, Negligent Homicide in the First Degree, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
“Labin is currently being held at the Kealakehe Police Station cellblock after bail was set at $150,000,” a police news release reported. “He remains in custody as he has been unable to post bail.”
According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Responding to a 7:28 p.m. call, police determined that a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling southbound (Kona-bound) on the Old Kona Airport roadway when it veered off the paved portion of the roadway onto an unfinished gravel area and struck a male pedestrian who was walking south on the unpaved portion of the runway.
The pedestrian was transported by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel to Kona Community Hospital before being airlifted to The Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu for further treatment. Hospital personnel later notified the Hawai‘i Police Department that the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, June 4, 2026. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit continued its investigation following the collision, which ultimately resulted in the presentation of evidence to the Kona Grand Jury.