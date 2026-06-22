Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race Returns on July 4th

(BIVN) – 10,000 rubber duckies will “race” across the lake at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa this Fourth of July.

The 34th annual Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race will be on the Saturday, July 4th, held in support of the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaiʻi.

From a news release courtesy the Kings’ Shops and the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaiʻi:

The community fundraiser brings together a July 4 celebration, live entertainment, keiki activities and one of Waikoloa’s most visual traditions to support programs for children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities with similar service needs. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with scheduled activities beginning at 11 a.m. and the rubber duckie race starting at 3 p.m. at Kings’ Shops. “Each year, this event gives the community a fun, visible way to support programs for people with disabilities and their families across Hawaii,” said John Nishida, executive director of United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii. “The duckie race has become a Waikoloa tradition because it brings people together for a celebration with a purpose.” More than $25,000 in prizes will be awarded, including a grand prize trip for two to Japan. Additional prizes include resort stays, golf packages, boat cruises, dolphin experiences, gift baskets, shopping and dining certificates, and more. The first 50 duckies to finish the race, along with the last-place duckie, will win prizes for the people who adopted them.

This year’s Super Quackers theme will bring costumed superheroes throughout the center for photo opportunities and family-friendly fun. Tommy Ching returns as emcee, and the first 250 people to RSVP will receive a commemorative Super Quackers can cooler, while supplies last. Event highlights include A-Bay’s Watermelon Eating Contest, live music by Kona Soul and Keoni Thompson, the Original Big Island Shave Ice Co. Shave Ice Eating Contest, the Fitness Forever Challenge, a preview of Aloha Theatre’s “Seussical,” and the duck waddling and duck calling contests. Guests will also find a scavenger hunt, free keiki activities, local artisan and food vendors, merchant offers, temporary tattoos by the Hawaii Army National Guard, Keiki ID services by the Hawaii Police Department, and pupus and drinks at Roy’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill.