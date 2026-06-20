Ormat To Hold Community Meeting On Puna Geothermal

(BIVN) – Ormat Technologies Inc., owner of Puna Geothermal Venture plant, will be holding its quarterly community meeting on Tuesday, June 23, in Pāhoa.

Community members, residents, and stakeholders are invited to attend the meeting starting at 4 p.m. at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility on 15-0332 Kauhale Street.

From the Ormat news release announcing the meeting:

The quarterly meetings provide an open and transparent forum for members of the Puna community to ask questions, share feedback, and learn more about PGV operations. Community input is an important part of how PGV operates and plans for the future. “Safety, community engagement, and transparency are fundamental to how we operate,” said Mike Kaleikini, Senior Director of Hawai’i Affairs at Ormat Technologies. “These meetings allow us to listen directly to our neighbors, address concerns, and clearly communicate what we are doing to operate safely and responsibly while supporting Hawaii’s renewable energy goals.” During the meeting, PGV will provide updates on current plant operations, including safety enhancements, operational improvements, and ongoing efforts to maintain full compliance with regulatory requirements. The presentation will also include progress updates on the Repower Project and a review of future plans focused on long term reliability, environmental stewardship, and continued improvements to plant safety and efficiency. A dedicated question and answer session will allow attendees to speak directly with PCV leadership and technical staff.

Ormat officials added that the meeting will be recorded and uploaded on the PGV website at punageothermalproject.com.

Ormat says questions may also be submitted in advance through the PGV Public Meetings page or by calling the toll-free response line at (808) 369-9094.