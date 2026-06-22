USGS interactive map showing the location of the earthquake that occurred in South Kona on Monday morning, June 22nd.

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Shakes South Kona

Big Island Video News

Jun 22, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake appeared to occur under the Kipahoehoe Natural Area Reserve just north of the Miloliʻi area.

(BIVN) – A magnitude-3.8 earthquake occurred at 6:20 a.m. Monday morning in South Kona.

This event was initially reported as a magnitude-4.1 earthquake before it was revised downward. It was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat.

According to early reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was measured at a depth of 5.5 km, or 3.5 miles, between the Kipahoehoe Natural Area Reserve and the South Kona Forest Reserve.

The earthquake was felt mostly in the Kona and Kaʻū districts, with a few reports coming in from Puna mauka, according to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” page.

About The Featured Image

USGS interactive map showing the location of the earthquake that occurred in South Kona on Monday morning, June 22nd.
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