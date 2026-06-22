Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Shakes South Kona

(BIVN) – A magnitude-3.8 earthquake occurred at 6:20 a.m. Monday morning in South Kona.

This event was initially reported as a magnitude-4.1 earthquake before it was revised downward. It was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat.

According to early reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was measured at a depth of 5.5 km, or 3.5 miles, between the Kipahoehoe Natural Area Reserve and the South Kona Forest Reserve.

The earthquake was felt mostly in the Kona and Kaʻū districts, with a few reports coming in from Puna mauka, according to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” page.