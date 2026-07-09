Hilo, Kona Airports Reach Level 3 Carbon Accreditation

(BIVN) – Two airports on Hawaiʻi island have reached Level 3 under the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says.

The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO) are among the five airports to reach the Leve 3 accreditation in the State of Hawaiʻi. The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), and Līhuʻe Airport (LIH) have also reached the milestone.

Level 3 accreditation “recognizes airports worldwide that have successfully mapped airport-wide carbon emissions, established a net-zero target, reduced emissions below a three-year rolling average and actively engaged with operational partners to tackle third-party emissions,” the Hawaiʻi DOT says, reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainability in aviation.

“We are working together with our federal, state and private-sector partners to build a resilient future for Hawaiʻi aviation,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “This milestone demonstrates that we stand by our words. By steadily expanding our clean transportation infrastructure, we are not only increasing the energy security of our airports, but also empowering our operational partners to do the same.”

The Airport Carbon Accreditation program, owned and governed by Airports Council International Europe (ACI EUROPE). It is said to be “the global standard for carbon management in the airport industry.”

In a news release, the Hawaiʻi DOT highlighted some of its low-emissions strategies, including:

Targeting Net-Zero: Establishing a goal to reduce airport-controlled carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero airport-controlled emissions by 2045. This aligns with Hawaii Revised Statutes §225P-5: Zero Emissions Clean Economy Target (2018, 2022).

Establishing a goal to reduce airport-controlled carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero airport-controlled emissions by 2045. This aligns with Hawaii Revised Statutes §225P-5: Zero Emissions Clean Economy Target (2018, 2022). Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborating with airlines, concessionaires and many others on their plans and identifying opportunities for support.

Collaborating with airlines, concessionaires and many others on their plans and identifying opportunities for support. Expanded Inventory: Mapping emissions for both airport-controlled and non-airport-controlled sources, including aircraft operations and ground transportation.

Mapping emissions for both airport-controlled and non-airport-controlled sources, including aircraft operations and ground transportation. Actionable Roadmap: The department’s Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan (2025) prioritized strategies for clean transportation based on ease of implementation.

The department’s Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan (2025) prioritized strategies for clean transportation based on ease of implementation. Vehicle Electrification: Transitioning from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to zero-emission alternatives.

“Looking forward, HDOT acknowledges that achieving net-zero emissions by 2045 relies on funding and leadership at both the state and federal levels to implement key infrastructure projects,” the Hawaiʻi DOT news release stated. “HDOT appreciates the strong collective effort toward third-party emissions reduction shown by airport tenants, airlines and stakeholders.”