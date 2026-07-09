New Law Establishes Banyan Drive Community Development District

(BIVN) – The Banyan Drive Community Development District was made official with the stroke of a pen on Wednesday, as Governor Josh Green signed Senate Bill 2001 into law.

The new law, Act 206, establishes the Banyan Drive Community Development District within the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) and launches the Banyan Drive Community Development District Special Fund.

The bill was made law during a ceremony that included the signing of other legislative measures related to housing and community development. Lawmakers from Hawaiʻi island were present for the moment.

“Today is more than the signing of a bill,” said State Senator Lorraine Inouye, chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation and introducer of SB 2001. “It is the beginning of a new chapter for the district built on partnership, stewardship and a shared commitment for future generations. It will create a district that honors history, supports local businesses, strengthens the visitor experience, protects our natural and cultural resources and lasting economic opportunities.”

From the Office of the Governor: