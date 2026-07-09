Waikoloa Evacuation Traffic Study Results To Be Discussed, July 14th

(BIVN) – The results of an Evacuation Traffic Study for Waikoloa Village will be discussed at a public meeting set for Tuesday, July 14th.

The County of Hawai‘i invites residents and other interested parties to take part in the meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waikoloa Village Association Golf Banquet Room (68-1792 Melia St.).

The meeting also will be shown online, via Zoom, for those who cannot attend in person.

According to the County:

The study was conducted by consulting firm KLD Associates under a contract managed by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency. The federally funded study is intended to mitigate the risk of harm to people and property in the fire-vulnerable Waikoloa Village area, including a focus on protecting kūpuna and other vulnerable groups. The study looked at the existing street network, including the primary evacuation routes of Waikoloa Road and the Hulu Street emergency route, as well as future needs. Funding for the study was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through a Community Development Block Grant for hazard mitigation.

The County also provided this information for the Zoom meeting: