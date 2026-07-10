Black Rock Pizza in Kona Closed For Rodent Infestation

(BIVN) – Black Rock Pizza in Kona has been shut down after health inspectors gave it a red placard due to an active rodent infestation and unsanitary conditions within the facility.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down the Aliʻi Drive food establishment on July 8th. The business, operated by Black Rock Pizza #2 Kona, LLC, must remain closed until health officials conduct a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

According to a health department news release, a food safety inspector observed the following critical violations on Wednesday:

An abundant amount of fresh and old rodent feces was observed throughout the facility including in food and on food-contact surfaces;

Foods were not stored to prevent contamination;

Premises was not maintained free of insects, rodents and other pests;

The handwashing sink was obstructed; and

Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned.

The health department says the establishment is required to remain closed for business until the following corrective actions are completed: