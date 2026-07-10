Kīlauea Volcano Update: Eruptive Episode Possible This Weekend

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and the next episode of high lava fountaining could occur this weekend.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Friday that forecasts based on summit inflation indicate episode 51 is likely between July 11 and 13.

“Overnight webcam views showed strong glow at both the north and south eruptive vents, and rare spatter from the north vent,” the Observatory noted.

From the Friday update by the USGS HVO: