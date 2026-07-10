Police Identify Body Found in Waimea Stream

(BIVN) – Police have identified the body discovered in a Waimea stream on June 30th.

Police say the deceased individual has been identified as 64-year-old Sarah Marie Andes of Honoka‘a. Andes was previously reported as an endangered missing person on June 3, 2026.

Police initiated a coroner’s inquest on the day Andes body was found in a stream near the 65-1200 block of Kawaihae Road. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, July 7th. The cause of death remains undetermined pending toxicology results, police say. Foul play is not suspected.

When Andes was reported missing, she was considered endangered due to a medical condition, police reported. She was last seen on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 6:30 a.m. at the Pukalani Road bus stop in Waimea.

Police noted in a Friday news release that they have not been able to contact any family members or next of kin. Police are asking anyone with information on living relatives or on information regarding this incident to contact Detective Cacique Melendez of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, extension 3262, or by email at cacique.melendez@hawaiipolice.gov.