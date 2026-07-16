Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, July 16

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused following Wednesday’s high lava fountaining episode 51.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is once again at ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code is back to YELLOW.

Episode 51 ended at 4:46 p.m. HST on July 15, and the switch of ground deformation from deflation to inflation indicates another episode is likely. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says more data are needed to determine the forecast.

From the USGS HVO update issued on Thursday: