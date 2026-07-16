Youth Participate in HI-PAL Motocross Event Held In Hilo

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is thanking the participants in the recent HI-PAL Motocross Event held in Hilo.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Policing Section and the Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League (HI-PAL) hosted the event on Sunday, June 28th. From the police department:

Approximately 18 youth, ranging in age from 7 to 17 years old, participated in the event. Riders from across Hawai‘i Island competed in divisions based on dirt bike size, including 50cc, 60–80cc, 120cc, and Big Bike classes. Winners in each division received medals and prizes in recognition of their performances. The event was organized by Hilo Community Policing Officer Christopher Barto in coordination with MX 808’s Tessa Angeleo and provided participants with an opportunity to enjoy friendly competition while building positive relationships with law enforcement and fellow riders.

HI-PAL is a Hawai‘i Police Department program in which police officers engage with youth through recreational and educational activities while serving as mentors. These positive interactions help encourage teamwork, citizenship, responsibility, and trust between youth and law enforcement.

Police say community organizations in the Hilo area who are interested in partnering with HI-PAL in order to host a youth event are encouraged to contact the Hilo Community Policing Section at (808) 961-8849.