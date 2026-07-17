Daniel K. Inouye Highway Safety Improvements Work Continues

(BIVN) – State officials say Daniel K. Inouye Highway safety improvement work continues, with weather conditions pushing the estimated completion back to October 2026.

On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation gave an update on the open graded friction course (OGFC) paving on the cross-island roadway. The Hawaiʻi DOT is repaving the highway between mileposts 10 and 22.5 with OGFC, to increase the pavement drainage capability and reduce the potential for hydroplaning.

The work is being done under a traffic emergency zone declaration, allowing the Hawaiʻi DOT to accelerate procurement and permitting.

Crews are currently installing OGFC paving in the uphill direction at the 16.5 milepost. Paving will continue toward the westside, between milepost 16 to 19.5, for another 10 days and is estimated to be completed in the last week of July.

Paving at the curve at milepost 22 and milepost 13.5 will take another 10 days, transportation officials say. Completion is estimated to be in the third week of August 2026.

“Striping from milepost 5.5 to 28 will take another 30 days,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated. “This will include installing thermoplastic striping with enhanced glass beading that is more visible especially in wet weather, as well as raised rumble striping. Temporary glass bead paint is being used with raised pavement markers for the interim until the permanent striping is installed. The projected completion date is October 2026.”

Signage has also been installed along curves, with additional signs planned to notify drivers of bends and changes in road direction.

“All work is weather permitting,” the Hawaiʻi DOT update stated. “Paving in wet weather effects bonding, compaction and overall quality of the completed pavement. Due to weather conditions since the start of the OGFC installation, estimated completion has been revised to October 2026.”

The state Department of Law Enforcement has also been working to increase its presence along the highway to reinforce good driving behaviors.