Lacy Deniz Leads Nā Leo TV Community Storytelling Workshop

(BIVN) – Two free Community Storytelling Workshops, led by award-winning journalist Lacy Deniz, will be presented by Nā Leo TV in early August.

Nā Leo TV is inviting aspiring storytellers, content creators, and community members to “discover the power of local storytelling” in two workshops in Hilo and Kona at the following dates and locations:

Saturday, August 1 | 9:00–11:00 a.m. | Nā Leo TV Hilo Studio

Saturday, August 8 | 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Nā Leo TV Kona Studio

From Nā Leo TV:

Open to beginners and experienced storytellers alike, the two-hour workshops will explore the fundamentals of visual storytelling – from identifying compelling story ideas and conducting meaningful interviews to crafting narratives rooted in place, culture, and community. Participants will leave with practical skills they can apply to broadcast, social media, local news, and personal creative projects. The workshops are part of Nā Leo TV’s broader effort to strengthen community storytelling across Hawaiʻi Island. As the organization prepares to launch its new Community News Division, it is investing in local residents who want to tell the stories of their own communities. The initiative aims to build a network of community storytellers across the island who can help document local people, events, culture, and issues through authentic, place-based reporting. During the workshop, Deniz will share her creative approach to finding authentic stories, discuss why community-centered storytelling matters, and offer practical techniques participants can begin using immediately. The workshops are part of the NLTV Creative Media Workshop Series, a concerted effort to strengthen Hawaiʻi Island’s creative workforce by providing free, hands-on instruction in collaboration with industry professionals. Future workshops are scheduled for September and October, and will include drone operations, podcast essentials, advanced editing, graphic design, animation, and social media marketing for small businesses and nonprofits. Workshops are offered free of charge thanks to an Impact Grant from the County Dept. of Research & Development. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

To register for the event, visit naleo.tv/workshops.