Tropical Storm Fausto Update for Tuesday, July 28 at 5 p.m.

(BIVN) – As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Tropical Storm Fausto was located 255 miles north-northeast of Hilo, moving west northwest at 12 mph.

Fausto is still at tropical storm strength, but that is not expected to last for much longer. With maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, Fausto is expected to weaken into a tropical depression early on Wednesday, and a remnant low later that day, forecasters say.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. The County of Hawaiʻi reports all beach parks along the Keaukaha shoreline of Hilo remain closed. The swell will decline tonight through Wednesday as Fausto exits to the northwest.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at 5 p.m. HST: