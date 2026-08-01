Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events Planned for Hilo, Kona

(BIVN) – Two, free Household Hazardous Waste collection events will be held on either side of the island in August.

The events will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium parking lot in Hilo (entry via Pi‘ilani Street).

at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium parking lot in Hilo (entry via Pi‘ilani Street). Saturday, Aug. 15 at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center parking lot in Kailua-Kona (74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway).

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The County Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment. Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and pesticides. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste and restrictions, please visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/household-hazardous-waste. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling. These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law. Latex paint, electronic waste, and tires will not be accepted.

Rules for Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events:

Remain in your vehicle unless directed by authorized personnel.

Prior to arriving at the event, place your HHW items in your trunk or truck bed. Make sure your trunk can be unlocked or opened remotely. If you don’t have a trunk or truck bed, it is preferred that you place your materials in the unlocked and unoccupied backseat area.

Containers brought to the event will not be returned and should be disposable. If you want to keep your container, transfer the material into a safe, leak-proof disposable container prior to the event.

Please label your HHW items (if possible) and make sure that your HHW items are easily distinguishable and separate from anything else in your trunk or truck bed.

If you are feeling ill or showing symptoms of illness, please consider postponing your participation in our event or designate someone else to drop off your materials.

“These rules are for your safety and the safety of the staff conducting these events,” the County states. “Please kōkua and thank you for doing your part to keep these events safe for all participants.”