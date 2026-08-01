Ocean View Woman Dies In Highway 11 Crash

(BIVN) – A 51-year-old Ocean View woman died early Saturday morning after a two-car crash in Kaʻū.

The traffic collision occurred near the 76-mile marker of Highway 11 at 12:53 a.m., August 1st.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department noted that Kaʻū Patrol officers responded to the reported crash after police dispatch received an automated iPhone crash detection alert, followed by several 911 calls.

Police detailed thier investigation in a Saturday evening news release:

The preliminary investigation indicates that a silver 2002 Toyota Highlander was turning right onto the eastbound (Volcano-bound) lane of Highway 11 from Kohala Boulevard when an eastbound red 2015 Toyota Tacoma approached the intersection at a high rate of speed. The Tacoma appeared to have swerved into the westbound lane in an attempt to avoid the Highlander but struck the vehicle, causing both vehicles to collide with the guardrail. The Tacoma overturned multiple times, ejecting its passenger before coming to rest on its roof. The passenger in the Tacoma has been identified as 51-year-old Stephanie Ann Mello of Ocean View. Mello was pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital at 6:51 a.m. The operator of the Tacoma, a 52-year-old Ocean View man, and the operator of the Highlander, a 60-year-old Ocean View woman, were transported to Kona Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both are listed in stable condition. Investigators determined that the occupants of the Tacoma were not wearing seatbelts. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a negligent homicide investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

Police report this incident was the 20th traffic fatality on Hawaiʻi Island in 2026, compared to 14 during the same period last year.

Police say anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, extension 3229.