VOLCANO WATCH: Civil Defense Head, Talmadge Magno, Retires

(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Talmadge Magno, Administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (CD), who navigated the Island of Hawaiʻi response to volcanic eruptions from multiple volcanoes, the COVID-19 pandemic, fires, earthquakes, tsunami warnings, hurricanes, and historic Kona low storms, retires effective on August 1, 2026.

Before his role as CD Administrator, Talmadge was familiar with the range of hazards that can affect Hawaii residents having grown up in Mountain View on the Island of Hawaiʻi. After graduating from Hilo High School, he took college classes that first introduced him to environmental hazards and mitigating their effect on people. Talmadge eventually graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo with a degree in Geography and pursued a career with the National Park Service.

As a Ranger, Talmadge worked in environments vastly different from his island home—from the jagged peaks of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming to the watery reservoirs of Lake Mead National Recreation Area spanning Arizona and Nevada. While working for the National Park Service, he gained experience in emergency response to natural hazards such as wildland fires, hurricanes, floods and landslides.

Talmadge’s career with the National Park Service finished back on his home island, where he spent eight years as Chief Ranger for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. He was one of the pillars leading the park response to the then-ongoing Puʻuʻōʻō eruption on the middle East Rift Zone of Kīlauea, with lava flows on the coastal plain feeding ocean entries and building lava deltas on the coast, and a new lava lake eruption that began in Halemaʻumaʻu in 2008. With a new Kīlauea summit eruption, Talmadge’s team focused on planning for increased summit visitation and potential explosive eruption hazards.

Talmadge retired from the National Park Service in 2015 and became the CD Administrator in 2017. Not a year into his new tenure, Kīlauea would experience the largest lower East Rift Zone eruption and summit collapse in at least 200 years. A Federal Disaster was declared in 2018, and though the eruption ended after three months, recovery is ongoing even today.