(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Kona coast, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Surf will increase to 6 to 10 feet today along the South Kona coast, forecasters say.

“A large northwest swell is peaking this morning with warning level surf expected along most north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui, and advisory level surf for areas of the leeward Big Island through today,” the morning alert from the National Weather Service stated. “Early morning high tides will bring the risk of wave runup and overwash along low-lying coastlines exposed to the swell. This swell will slowly subside through

Saturday.”

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution, forecasters say.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are no beach closures at this time.