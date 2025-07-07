(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is paused, with the next eruptive episode (Episode 28) expected to occur in the next few days.

In the most recent update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, scientists wrote:

Summit inflation continues at this time, along with persistent, low-level seismic tremor. Incandescent glow has been visible at the north vent in overnight webcam views, as well as intermittent minor lava spattering and jetting. These observations indicate that another lava fountaining episode is probable, and the current summit inflation rate suggests it will occur sometime between July 8 and 11, with July 9–10 (Wednesday–Thursday) being the most likely. This window is subject to change due to variations in the summit inflation rate and other factors, and it will be refined as more data become available.

Intermittent lava spattering and jetting has been observed at the north vent over past few nights. Incandescent glow has also been visible, and scientists say rockfalls from the vent’s spatter deposit on the crater wall have exposed other spots of incandescence.

The Observatory says rates of seismicity and ground deformation remain very low in the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.