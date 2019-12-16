(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu says there will be a Wind Advisory in effect for most of Hawaiʻi Island from 2 p.m. this afternoon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Northeast winds could be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa will see northeast winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts to around 60 mph, forecasters say. The Kona coast appears to be outside the advisory.

“Motorists should drive with caution,” the National Weather Service said. “Consider securing loose items on property. Challenging driving conditions especially for high profile vehicles.”

From a Hawaiʻi Area synopsis: