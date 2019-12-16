HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The highest summits of the Big Island will see northeast winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts to around 60 mph, while the rest of the island could see gusts up to 55 mph.
(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu says there will be a Wind Advisory in effect for most of Hawaiʻi Island from 2 p.m. this afternoon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Northeast winds could be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa will see northeast winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts to around 60 mph, forecasters say. The Kona coast appears to be outside the advisory.
“Motorists should drive with caution,” the National Weather Service said. “Consider securing loose items on property. Challenging driving conditions especially for high profile vehicles.”
From a Hawaiʻi Area synopsis:
The weather story this week remains tied to variations in the strength of the trade winds. Several progressive high pressure centers are moving through the Central Pacific north of the Hawaiian Islands. Moderate to breezy trade winds today will become breezy to windy on Tuesday, before returning to more moderate speeds on Wednesday and Thursday. Cool and windy weather conditions are forecast from Thursday night into next weekend. Trade wind showers will prevail through Saturday favoring windward and mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning time periods.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The highest summits of the Big Island will see northeast winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts to around 60 mph, while the rest of the island could see gusts up to 55 mph.
(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu says there will be a Wind Advisory in effect for most of Hawaiʻi Island from 2 p.m. this afternoon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Northeast winds could be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa will see northeast winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts to around 60 mph, forecasters say. The Kona coast appears to be outside the advisory.
“Motorists should drive with caution,” the National Weather Service said. “Consider securing loose items on property. Challenging driving conditions especially for high profile vehicles.”
From a Hawaiʻi Area synopsis: