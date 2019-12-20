(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning is now in effect for Hawaiʻi, as the Big Island braces for damaging, east to northeast winds of 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, tonight and Saturday.

The event could bring about downed trees and power lines, making sporadic power outages possible. Forecasters say travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Due to the anticipated high winds, the Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency is cancelling the Hele-On route 7:15 p.m. Hilo to South Kohala and the 11:05 p.m. return Friday night.

“The Mass Transit Agency is contacting several hotels in South Kohala regarding the cancellations, because many hotel employees may be affected,” a County media release stated. “The Agency is reviewing whether any additional routes will be cancelled today or tomorrow.”

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also says all county camping permits for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled. “Consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activity,” an alert message stated.

The high wind is the result of a strong high pressure system north of the islands and a developing area of low pressure west of the state.