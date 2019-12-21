(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Island police and the Hilo community continue to ask for the public’s assistance as they search for missing 6-year-old Benjamin Rapoza.

Police say Rapoza was last seen at a residence in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Street at around 3 p.m. on Friday, December 20. Since that time, a “multi-agency search effort has yielded minimal results during an extensive search for Benjamin,” police say.

Police are concerned for his welfare as Benjamin is diagnosed with nonverbal autism. The missing boy “is described as local, standing about 3-feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, slim build, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion” a police alert stated, adding that “he was last seen wearing only a diaper.”

Community members and concerned citizens from the Keaukaha volunteered to assist in searching for “Benny”, in an effort that included personnel and assets from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, U.S. Coast Guard, “Team Adam” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, both Area I and II Criminal Investigations Divisions, and South Hilo Patrol.