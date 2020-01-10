(BIVN) – The Puʻukohola Heiau National Historic Site was closed Friday, following a fire and continued high winds.

The brush fire occurred Thursday afternoon, according to a Hawaiʻi County Fire Department news dispatch. A “pickup truck on fire” ignited the blaze at the entrance of the Puʻukohola Heiau NHS and Spencer Beach Park.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph helped spread the fire across 25 to 30 acres, but the blaze was brought under control in about two hours. A crew from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park was sent to monitor for any flare ups.

The fire department says the roof of the restroom building was affected by the blaze. Water from the park sprinkler system also contributed to some damage of the restroom and visitor center, the fire department said.

The Puʻukohola Heiau National Historic Site is now being assessed by fire crews this morning. Today, the park was closed and the whale program was cancelled, the National Park Service said.