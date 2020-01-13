image of the flooded Hilo Bayfront taken Sunday from Pauahi Street
All Main Highways Open Monday, Hilo Bayfront Closed
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect but the Flood Advisory and the Flash Flood Warning have been discontinued.
(BIVN) – Hawai’i County Civil Defense issued a message on Monday morning, letting residents know that all major highways are open following the weekend flooding, although the Hilo Bayfront is still closed.
A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect this morning, however there are no Flash Flood Warnings or Flood Advisories in effect. The Winter Storm Warning for Big Island summits has also been discontinued.
County officials report:
Highway 19 Hamakua is open
Daniel K. Inouye Highway-Saddle Road is open
Highway 11 Kau is open
Bay Front Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo remain closed.
The Maunakea Access Road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot level due to snowy and icy road conditions.
Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School is closed today due to the recent severe weather conditions.
The High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores remains in effect.
