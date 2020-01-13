(BIVN) – Hawai’i County Civil Defense issued a message on Monday morning, letting residents know that all major highways are open following the weekend flooding, although the Hilo Bayfront is still closed.

A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect this morning, however there are no Flash Flood Warnings or Flood Advisories in effect. The Winter Storm Warning for Big Island summits has also been discontinued.

County officials report:

Highway 19 Hamakua is open

Daniel K. Inouye Highway-Saddle Road is open

Highway 11 Kau is open

Bay Front Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo remain closed.

The Maunakea Access Road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot level due to snowy and icy road conditions.

Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School is closed today due to the recent severe weather conditions.

The High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores remains in effect.