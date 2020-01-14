(BIVN) – The gates to three Hilo-area beach parks are shut today, as a High Surf Advisory is still in effect for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island.

Moku Ola, or Coconut Island, as well as Onekahakaha and Kealoha beach parks in Keaukaha remained closed Tuesday due to surf impacts, emergency officials reported.

“Strong to near gale-force trade winds will produce large and rough surf along east facing shores through Wednesday night,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu said. “Surf will begin to trend down Thursday through Friday.”

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution,” stated Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a morning message. “Beaches may be closed without notice.”

Also on Tuesday, County officials said Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street in Hilo were open to traffic. The State Highways Division reported that “the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, or Saddle Road, has restricted traffic flow and a lane shift near mile marker 12 due to debris clearance and repair work.”