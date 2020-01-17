(BIVN) – A new Brown Water Advisory is in effect for East Hawaiʻi shores, as recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch says the island-wide Brown Water Advisory, issued just after the weekend, has been canceled. The advisory for East Hawaiʻi is now in effect.

Health officials say:

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

The weekend storm system as the largest rain event for the Big Island since Hurricane Lane in August 2018.