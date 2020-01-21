(BIVN) – Governor David Ige will give his 2020 State of the State Address on Tuesday, January 21.

In his speech, the Governor is expected to focus on the joint legislative economic package, which aims to increasing household income, bolster early learning and childcare, and help with affordable housing.

The state says the governor will also talk about “sustainability for the future”, with a focus on agriculture, energy and the environment.

The State of the State Address will take place in the Hawaiʻi State House Chambers at 10 a.m. HST. A media availability is expected to follow shortly after the conclusion of the speech.

Big Island Video News will update this page following the address.