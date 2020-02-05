(BIVN) – A new informational brochure about the coronavirus that was produced through a collaboration of state and county officials is now online.

As of Wednesday, the State Department of Health has not reported any cases of coronavirus in Hawaiʻi. “If the 2019 novel coronavirus is identified in Hawai‘i, coordinated actions to prevent the spread of the virus will be taken,” wrote Bruce Anderson, the director of the Hawaiʻi health department. “Becoming informed and taking personal responsibility is our best preventive action.”

The brochure can be downloaded from the Hawaiʻi County website.

The brochure notes:

Hawai‘i Departments of Health and Transportation officials are working closely with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and screen inbound passengers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for any individuals that may have been affected by the virus. Direct flights between Hawai‘i and China are suspended.

The Department of Health is working with healthcare facilities to ensure hospitals and healthcare providers are up to date on infection control in the event they come across a person potentially infected with Coronavirus.

A Presidential proclamation that took effect Feb. 2, 2020, temporarily restricts foreign nationals, other than permanent U.S. residents and the immediate family of U.S. citizens and residents, from entering the United States if they have been in China within 14 days. Passengers who have been in Hubei province within 14 days of their return to the United States are subject to quarantine.

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency released its first radio update on the coronavirus.