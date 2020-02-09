(BIVN) – Over twenty volunteers ascended to the mid-level of Maunakea on Saturday to take part in a community weed pull.

The Office of Maunakea Management, which organized the event, said there were “near perfect weather conditions” at the 9,000 ft. elevation, although it was “a bit cold”. Volunteers bundled up and went to work at Halepohaku near the Visitor Information Station, filling over 43 trash bags with invasive plant material, and preserving native māmane saplings along the way.

Since the Mālama Maunakea campaign began in 2012, there have been 58 separate weed pulls and over 2,300 garbage bags filled. OMKM says more than 300 native plants have been propagated near Halepōhaku.

24 hours after the weed pull, on Sunday, a High Wind Warning was issued for the summit area, with 120 mph gusts possible. Sunday night into Monday, a Winter Weather Advisory was also in effect.