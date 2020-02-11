(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu cancelled the High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi shores, and has issued a High Surf Advisory which will be in effect until Wednesday morning.

Surf will be 6 to 10 feet through tonight along west facing shores of the Big Island, forecasters say. “The current mid-period north swell and long-period northwest swell will continue to steadily decline through tonight,” the National Weather Service stated. “Surf heights are expected to drop below advisory heights by Wednesday.”

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the following beaches closures today:

The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park

Kaunaʻoa Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort

Kua Bay

Laʻaloa Beach Park

Kahaluʻu Beach Park

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” county officials said. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.”

A Winter Weather Advisory was also in effect Tuesday for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, and will likely be discontinued this evening. The High Wind Warning for the summits is no longer in effect.