(BIVN) – The Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa was extended overnight and into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service reported.

A weakening cold core low was expected to pass over the islands before morning, maintaining cold temperatures on the high summits of the Big Island above 9,000 feet.



“Melting snow and ice will refreeze, and there will be a chance of additional freezing rain and snow showers,” forecasters wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mauna Kea Access Road was closed during the most recent snowfall and hurricane-force wind gusts, however on Tuesday at 4:56 p.m., the Maunakea Rangers posted:

After performing remedial work and grading, the summit access road is re-opened to the public. Vehicular access above the Halepohaku area will be by 4-wheel drive only and no 2-wheel drive vehicles will be allowed past the end of the paved road.

This story will be updated on Wednesday morning.