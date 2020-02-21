(BIVN) – The National Park Service reopened Nāhuku, the well known lava tube inside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, today at 10 a.m.

Ahead of the opening, park officials shared this media release with media:

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park reopened Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube) today, February 21 at 10 a.m.



The popular walk-through lava tube has been closed since May 4, 2018, following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake and four months of destructive eruptive and seismic activity at Kīlauea that caused its summit crater to collapse.



Nāhuku will be open 24 hours a day, and will be lit from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must bring a flashlight and extra batteries if visiting before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.



“We are overjoyed that we can again welcome visitors back to Nāhuku,” said Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent, Rhonda Loh. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and support during this long road to recovery following the intense volcanic activity of 2018, and urge everyone to be mindful of potential risks when entering any lava tube,” she said.