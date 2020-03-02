(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been posted for the entire windward shoreline of the island of Hawaiʻi, following a rainy weekend.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

The recent heavy rain and high surf has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

The High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores.