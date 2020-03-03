(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has again extended the Flood advisory the island of Hawaiʻi into Tuesday afternoon.

The area under the advisory has shifted a little to the southeast to now include parts of Kaʻū, but remains confined to East Hawaiʻi.

At 9:47 a.m. HST, forecasters reported, radar indicated moderate to heavy rain was falling over portions of the Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻū districts of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

“Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Pepeʻekeo, Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Pahala, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa and Honomu,” forecasters stated.

Earlier Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported flooding or ponding at Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street, Railroad Avenue and Lanikalua Street, and E. Kawailani and Kamaliʻi Street in Hilo.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for east-facing shores.