UPDATE – (Saturday evening) – In a 4 p.m. update, Hawaiian Electric ended its wildfire safety watch, explaining:

Based on wind and humidity conditions forecasted for the remainder of the weekend, Hawaiian Electric has ended its wildfire safety watch but will continue to closely monitor the weather. The company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program was not needed today. However, if hazardous conditions suddenly return, it may be necessary to consider shutting off the power and Hawaiian Electric will make every effort to provide advance notice. Customers in high-risk areas are urged to keep their own emergency plans ready and to stay informed.

(BIVN) – A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is in a “watch” condition for Hawaiʻi island and Maui, the Hawaiian Electric company says, as high winds and dry conditions may lead to an increased risk of wildfires.

The utility says if weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours, “Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.”

“During this watch period, customers in these areas are urged to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages,” the power company stated.

“A watch doesn’t mean we will shut off power, only that we are monitoring it closely in areas at the highest risk for wildfires,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer, in a news release. “While we hope shutting off power won’t be necessary, we have to take this threat seriously and we urge our customers to be prepared and stay informed.”

The National Weather Service had this fire weather information in its Saturday forecast discussion:

Breezy, gusty, and rather dry conditions will continue into early next week. Minimum relative humidity at lower leeward elevations will likely fall at or below 45 percent each afternoon. Temperature inversion heights will drop as low as 5,000 feet. This will result in near critical fire weather conditions over dry leeward areas at times, though no headlines (watches or warnings) will be issued since the Keetch Byram Drought Index will remain below the 600 threshold at Honolulu.

Hawaiian Electric says they are closely monitoring the weather, and deploying spotters to monitor conditions and look out for any fire risks.

The utility says it is also coordinating with state and county emergency response officials, and “urging customers to prepare for possible power outages with safety as their main focus.”

Hawaiian Electric provided this tips on how customers can prepare:

Check emergency equipment such as flashlights and lanterns (make sure they are operational and buy extra batteries), emergency generators, battery-operated radios and light sticks.

Use your battery-powered radio to listen for updates on weather conditions and possible PSPS activation.

If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go if an evacuation is ordered. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.

If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If power goes out, this will keep food fresher longer.

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics. If an outage occurs, this will prevent damage to the equipment from surges when power is restored.

Don’t venture out in the dark, because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous; avoid standing water and debris.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines.

Warn others to stay away. For emergency assistance call 911.

To call the Hawaiian Electric Trouble Line: