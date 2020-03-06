(BIVN) – It’s B.Y.O.U. at this year’s Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival, or “Bring Your Own ‘Ukulele”.

Festival organizers shared this media release:

Waikoloa Beach Resort invites all ‘ukulele lovers to B.Y.O.U. and join in the celebration of Hawaii’s favorite musical instrument, at the 20th Annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Festival is free and all are welcome.



The event begins with renowned teacher Roy Sakuma leading a free ‘ukulele workshop at Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at 10 a.m.. And the music continues all day, with live entertainment on three stages at Kings’ Shops and Queens’ MarketPlace, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with displays, demonstrations, and ‘ukulele giveaways by sponsoring companies. Darde and Jaz from KAPA Radio will be the emcees at Queens’ MarketPlace.



This year’s musical lineup features 14 different performers and groups, including award-winning entertainers like Mark Yamanaka, Brittni Paiva, Kris Fuchigami, Kunia Galdeira, and more (See schedule below).



The 20th Annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival is a production of Waikoloa Beach Resort and ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai’i. Sponsors include Queens’ MarketPlace, Roy Sakuma ‘Ukulele Studios, Kings’ Shops, Roberts Hawaii, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Kamaka ‘Ukulele, Kala Brand ‘Ukuleles, Koaloha, Ko‘olau Pono Guitar and ‘Ukulele Company, Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele and others. For more information on Saturday’s ‘Ukulele Festival visit WaikoloaBeachResort.com or call (808) 886-8822.