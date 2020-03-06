Bring Your Own To The Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival Saturday
by Big Island Video News
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The 20th annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Waikoloa Beach Resort.
(BIVN) – It’s B.Y.O.U. at this year’s Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival, or “Bring Your Own ‘Ukulele”.
Festival organizers shared this media release:
Waikoloa Beach Resort invites all ‘ukulele lovers to B.Y.O.U. and join in the celebration of Hawaii’s favorite musical instrument, at the 20th Annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Festival is free and all are welcome.
The event begins with renowned teacher Roy Sakuma leading a free ‘ukulele workshop at Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at 10 a.m.. And the music continues all day, with live entertainment on three stages at Kings’ Shops and Queens’ MarketPlace, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with displays, demonstrations, and ‘ukulele giveaways by sponsoring companies. Darde and Jaz from KAPA Radio will be the emcees at Queens’ MarketPlace.
This year’s musical lineup features 14 different performers and groups, including award-winning entertainers like Mark Yamanaka, Brittni Paiva, Kris Fuchigami, Kunia Galdeira, and more (See schedule below).
The 20th Annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival is a production of Waikoloa Beach Resort and ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai’i. Sponsors include Queens’ MarketPlace, Roy Sakuma ‘Ukulele Studios, Kings’ Shops, Roberts Hawaii, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Kamaka ‘Ukulele, Kala Brand ‘Ukuleles, Koaloha, Ko‘olau Pono Guitar and ‘Ukulele Company, Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele and others. For more information on Saturday’s ‘Ukulele Festival visit WaikoloaBeachResort.com or call (808) 886-8822.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Waikoloa Beach Marriott, Naupaka Ballroom
10-11:30 a.m. ‘Ukulele Workshop with Roy Sakuma. BYOU (bring your own ‘ukulele). Free.
Queens’ MarketPlace, Coronation Pavilion
12 noon Free ‘N Easy
1 p.m. Kris Fuchigami
2 p.m. Kalei Gamiao
3 p.m. Brittni Paiva
4 p.m. Roy Sakuma ‘Ukulele Studios
5 p.m. ‘Iliwai
In the Shopping Center
12-5 p.m. Educational booth with demonstrations on how to make an ‘ukulele by the Big Island Ukulele Guild
Free lessons by Uncle Ronnie
Exhibition booth by Hawaiian ‘Ukulele & Guitar
Queens’ MarketPlace, Island Gourmet Markets Stage
12 noon Alaska’s Thunderbird ‘Ukulele Orchestra
1 p.m. Waikoloa After School ‘Ukulele Club Ensemble
Kalei Gamiao (courtesy photo)