(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning for Maunakea and Mauna Loa above 8,000 feet.

Forecasters say an upper level trough passing north of the islands will produce strong west to southwest winds over the summits of the Big Island through Friday.

Southwest winds are forecast to be 40 to 50 mph, with gusts to 60 mph, Thursday morning. Those winds will increase to 50 to 65 mph this afternoon through Friday, with gusts up to 80 mph.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says the Mauna Loa summit is temporarily closed due to the high winds. Red Hill cabin remains open to backcountry hiking and camping.

Mauna Kea Access Road is open. However, the National Weather Service says travel to the summits is not recommended until winds have subsided.